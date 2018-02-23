Plea Hearing Delayed for Mom Accused of Leaving Kids Home Alone During Vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- The plea hearing of a Johnston mother accused of leaving her children home alone while she went on vacation has been delayed.

Erin Macke is charged with four counts of child endangerment. She allegedly went to Germany, leaving two 12-year-olds, a seven-year-old, and a six-year-old home alone. Macke is also charged with transfer of a firearm to a person under the age of 21.

She was expected to take a plea during a court hearing on Friday, but the hearing has been pushed to Monday.