Two Iowa Schools Receive Threats, One Suspect in Custody

IOWA -- An arrest has been made in one eastern Iowa school threat investigation, but another remains open.

Classes were cancelled in the town of Riceville on Thursday after the school received a threat. On Friday, law enforcement announced a former student in the district has been identified as a suspect and is in custody. The suspect's name hasn't been released.

Meanwhile, classes were canceled at all Dubuque schools on Friday due to a threat made against the high school. That threat has since been found to be not credible. Police are still investigating.