Depleted Cyclones Lose at #21 West Virginia

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 25: Head coach Steve Prohm of the Iowa State Cyclones looks on in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at United Center on March 25, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
MORGANTOWN, WV – Iowa State went in to Saturday’s game at #21 West Virginia with just 7 available players. Injuries and the death of Donovan Jackson’s father have depleted the Cyclone bench.
West Virginia won the game 85-70. Freshman Lindell Wigginton led all scorers with 29 points.
ISU falls to 13-15 overall, 4-12 in the Big 12