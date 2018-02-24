× Depleted Cyclones Lose at #21 West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV – Iowa State went in to Saturday’s game at #21 West Virginia with just 7 available players. Injuries and the death of Donovan Jackson’s father have depleted the Cyclone bench.

West Virginia won the game 85-70. Freshman Lindell Wigginton led all scorers with 29 points.

ISU falls to 13-15 overall, 4-12 in the Big 12