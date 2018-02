Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Drake Bulldogs lost on Senior day to Valparaiso 69-64.

Senior Reed Timmer scored a game high 28 points but it wasn't enough.

Drake finishes 10-8 in the MVC and will be the 4-seed at next weeks conference tournament. The Bulldogs will face 5-seed Bradley Friday at 2:30 pm.