After Hosting Solheim Cup, Des Moines Golf and Country Club Donating Thousands to Metro Charities

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last summer, the metro attracted thousands of golf fans and millions of dollars for the Solheim Cup.

"Together we helped the Solheim Cup achieve record attendance and together we attracted to central Iowa golf enthusiasts from around the globe, making a $34 million economic impact on this community," said Gregg Carlson, Des Moines Golf and Country Club's former president Gregg Carlson.

This weekend, the country club announced it is donating more than $400,000 to local charities. That money will help organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Central Iowa and the Iowa Homeless Youth Centers, to help them continue living out their missions.

"This is a special community. And one of the things that makes it special is how everybody kinda looks after each other. And we couldn't have done this event without all of the great support from the cities and from the citizens of this community. We thought it was the right way to make it worth everybody's while to share in the proceeds," said Carlson.

Last August, 124,000 golf fans attended the European and American tournament at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club in West Des Moines. Next year, the event will be held in Scotland.