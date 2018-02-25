Iowans Take the Plunge for Special Olympics Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa -- Saturday afternoon's temperature--34 degrees--was the same as the water temperature of Lake Ahquabi in Indianola.

Dozens of Iowans sprinted into the water as a part of the Special Olympics Iowa Polar Plunge. The annual event is the organization's leading fundraiser. Money raised will help go towards supporting athletes with cognitive and physical needs.

Athlete John Fitten says the organization helped him to believe in himself.

"I was told that I would never have a job. I would be home living with my parents," he says. "I surpassed what the doctors and everybody told me I couldn’t do and now I'm here, married, I have a job working for the veterans hospital, and I'm participating in one of the best things that's ever happened to me."

Last year, the event was expected to bring in $30,000.