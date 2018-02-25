One Iowa Hosts Annual Health and Wellness Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Activists in Iowa's LGBTQ gathered on Saturday to address health care challenges.

One Iowa, the statewide LGBTQ organization, hosted its annual health and wellness forum on Saturday. Leaders claim it's difficult for LGBTQ Iowans to trust their physician or health care provider, and say it's especially challenging for those who live in rural areas to find care nearby. The organization says the change to create access for inclusive health care begins with training.

"We do a lot of training with health care providers and we work on things like policy, so making sure that they are asking the proper questions to capture the data and creating the environments, like maybe on the walls you have a picture of same sex couple or a trans person that is represented in the literature," said Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel, executive director of One Iowa.

Cities including Des Moines, Iowa City, and Cedar Falls all have LGBTQ-specific clinics.