Pedestrian Dead After Des Moines Police Say Hit And Run Driver Struck Him

DES MOINES, Iowa–Des Moines police suspect a driver struck and killed a man late Sunday night. A news release said the incident happened around 9p.m. in the 2800 block of Urbandale Avenue.

The area is northwest of the Oakview Terrace Apartments.

Police say the driver left after hitting the man. But a news release issued around 10:15 Sunday night said police were questioning the person they believe was driving the vehicle.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who died or said whether charges would be filed against the suspected driver.