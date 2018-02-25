The Insiders: February 25th Edition, Gubernatorial Candidate Cathy Glasson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With just one mention of the city of Parkland, most people know it's the city in Florida where a former student is accused of gunning down 17 students, teachers and staff. In the aftermath, there have been national town halls, heated debates, a social media fury from all sides. What, if anything, can be done to make our children safer at school?

Cathy Glasson is a nurse from Coralville who is also a Democrat running for governor. She talked with Political Director Dave Price about her views on gun laws, campaign funding, rallying, and the minimum wage.