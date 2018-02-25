DES MOINES, Iowa -- In this week's Quick Six, Cathy Glasson talks gubernatorial candidates, convention chances, the nursing shortage, and her prediction.
The Insiders: February 25th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: February 25th Edition, Gubernatorial Candidate Cathy Glasson
-
The Insiders: February 25th Edition, School Time and Money
-
The Insiders: January 7th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: February 18th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: February 4th Edition, Quick Six
-
-
The Insiders: January 21st Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: January 14th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: December 31st Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: February 11th Edition, Quick Six
-
Glasson Touts Change at Town Hall Meeting
-
-
The Insiders: December 17th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: January 28th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: December 10th Edition, Quick Six