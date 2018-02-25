The Insiders: February 25th Edition, Who’s to Blame for Budget Cuts?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's economy is growing, but lawmakers still have to be cutting--and soon.

The state can't afford the budget the Republican-led legislature passed last year. They've blamed the farm economy. Democrats say property tax cuts and tax credits take away too much revenue.

House Appropriations Chair Pat Grassley also blames three Iowans. He has complained that the state's three-member Revenue Estimating Conference's projections for how much money would come in keep missing the mark. Legislators base their budget on those projections, which have recently overstated revenue growth.

