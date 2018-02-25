× Visitation and Funeral Services Being Held for Johnathan Narcisse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans will be pay their respects for a former Des Moines School Board member and two-time candidate for governor.

A tribute and visitation services for Jonathan Narcisse will take place on Sunday afternoon between 2-5 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church.

Narcisse died last Saturday from a heart attack. He was a well-known local politician and advocate. Throughout his lifetime, Narissee received a number of awards for his years of community activism. He was inducted into the Iowa African American Hall of Fame in 2009.

Narcisse was 54 years old.