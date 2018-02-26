Allegedly Abused Dogs Found in Clinton Prompt Activists to Push for Tougher Laws

WARNING: Some of the images in the following video may be considered graphic.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- Animal activists are pushing for tougher animal abuse laws after several dogs were found in poor conditions in Clinton.

On Sunday, protesters gathered outside the home where the alleged abuse took place. They are supporting an Iowa bill aimed at cracking down on animal abusers. Rescuers from the Clinton Humane Society found one dead dog and eight others covered in blood and feces on Wednesday night.

Their owner, Teresa Mews, is charged with nine counts of animal neglect. Protesters argue those charges are not enough.

Clinton Humane Society members say the dogs will need weeks--if not months--to heal from their wounds.