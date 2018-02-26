× Dubuque Fire Department Seeking Money for Protective Gear

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Safety in an active shooter situation is on the minds of first responders in Iowa, including some firefighters.

The Dubuque Fire Department is asking for funding to get additional protective armor. The new gear would be to keep firefighters and paramedics safe as they try to help others in dangerous situations.

“Certainly there’s always those calls or instances that we’re dealing with that strike us as more dangerous than others, and those instances we’re usually waiting for the police department to show up to assist us with securing the scene,” said Dubuque paramedic Kyle Reinert.

The department wants more than $9,000 to purchase 10 sets of ballistic gear. The equipment would be used as part of a rescue task force.