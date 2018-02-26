Fareway Releases Statement in Response to Salmonella Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Fareway Stores, Inc. is defending itself after being named in a lawsuit over salmonella-tainted chicken salad.

Fareway sold the chicken salad produced by Triple T Meats, which was recalled due to salmonella contamination. One hundred people in several states were sickened by the products.

Fareway says the blame for the illness belongs with Triple T Meats. The company released a statement saying officials acted before the USDA to stop the problem. The statement reads, "By the time the advisory was issued, Fareway had already voluntarily pulled the product. This product has not been sold at any Fareway location since February 9, 2018, and will not be sold again at any Fareway until we are certain the problem has unquestionably been resolved."

Triple T Meats says the bad chicken salad wasn't found in their facility, so the contamination must have happened during shipping.