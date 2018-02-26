× Guilty Plea in Nevada Arson Case

NEVADA, Iowa – A Nevada woman accused of starting her mobile home on fire last September has pleaded guilty in the case.

Thirty-three-year-old Erica Tinnermeier was arrested in October for the fire that happened at 515 W. N Avenue #8. Officials say no one was reported home at the time of the fire, but several caged pets inside were able to be rescued.

A criminal complaint claimed Tinnermeier set several small fires throughout the trailer using an flammable liquid, with the intent of destroying the dwelling. A witness reported seeing Tinnermeier at the home shortly before the fire was reported.

At a hearing Monday morning, Tinnermeier pleaded guilty to second degree arson. She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9th.