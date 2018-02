× High Schoolers Cooking Up Competition in Annual Culinary Contest

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa high schoolers will pack Hy-Vee Hall on Tuesday to compete for a chance to represent their state nationally.

In the annual Iowa ProStart Invitational culinary competition, students compete for the title of state champion. Teams of four have one hour to prepare a three-course meal using only two butane burners.

The winners will move on to the national championships in Rhode Island.