Johnston Mom Who Left Kids Home During European Vacation Pleads Guilty

DES MOINES, Iowa– Erin Macke, the Johnston mom accused of leaving her four kinds home alone while she took a vacation to Europe, pleaded guilty Monday morning.

Court documents show Macke left the children alone with an unloaded gun in the house.

Macke pleaded guilty Monday morning to four counts of child endangerment.

A part of the plea deal, the judge removed the one count of transferring a pistol or revolver to a person under the age of 21.

Each child endangerment count holds a possible two-year sentence, Macke faces a maximum of eight years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for sometime in April.