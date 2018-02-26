LIVE SCORES: Girls High School Basketball Tournament

New Addition to the Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Posted 12:38 pm, February 26, 2018, by

"Pumpkin Large" by artist Yayoi Kusama

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Pappajohn Sculpture Park has recently added a new piece of art.

The latest sculpture is appropriately named “Pumpkin Large” and entails a repetitive dot pattern across its surface.

The eight-foot-high bronze structure was designed by 88-year-old artist Yayoi Kusama.

This latest addition can be seen on the Grand Avenue side of the park in front of Kum and Go headquarters.

According to a Smithsonian description of the piece, the pumpkin represents a “source of radiant energy to Kusama.”