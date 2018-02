Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Some Des Moines dogs and cats are on their way to better lives.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa held a free-adoption weekend, which was quite a success. During the 23-hour event, 163 animals were adopted; this is about seven animals per hour.

The ARL says every available dog was adopted.

There are still 705 animals in the ARL's care, and more dogs and cats will be available for adoption starting on Monday.