Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Iowa -- Perry police are trying to track down the man who vandalized a piece of history this weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at the historic Sinclair Station when someone shattered the glass on one of the antique gas pumps. The store owner posted a video on Facebook that shows someone walk by and throw a punch at the pump, causing damage.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Perry Police Department.