DES MOINES, Iowa -- Adopting an animal is a good way to add to your family--or to start one.

Connor and his girlfriend Allison were thinking of adopting a second dog, so he reached out to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to make it even more special. The couple spotted Lizzie at the ARL and wanted to meet her. When they did, Allison saw a ring around Lizzie's neck and knew what was coming.

Connor got down on one knee to propose, Allison said yes, and Lizzie now has a new family.