Suspect Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a woman was driving under the influence Sunday night, with her kids in the car, when she hit and killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene of the accident.

Twenty-one-year-old Nyagai Tichot Pout Neyail was booked into the Polk County Jail early Monday morning on several charges including vehicular homicide-OWI.

Police were called to the 2800 hundred block of Urbandale Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday on a report of an SUV that struck a man. When emergency crews arrived at the scene Neyail was no longer there.

The victim’s name has not been released, but officials say he was 33-years-old.

Neyail is also charged with vehicular homicide by reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, two counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, driving while license suspended

Police say Neyail was driving westbound when her SUV struck the pedestrian, who was walking westbound. According to police Neyail’s children, a three-day-old and a six-year-old, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She is being held in the Polk County Jail and will likely make her first appearance in jail court Monday morning.

