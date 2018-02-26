× Two More Grandstand Acts Announced for 2018 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair has added two more acts for its Granstand lineup this summer.

Monday morning fair officials announced country duo Florida Georgia Line will perform on August 19th and Earth, Wind & Fire will perform August 16th.

The two acts join already-announced artists Reba McEntire, Sugarland, Jim Gaffigan, Casting Crowns, and Old Dominion.

Tickets for the Florida Georgia Line and Earth, Wind & Fire concerts will go on sale March 9th.

Renovations at the Grandstand are going on now and when the 2018 fair opens fans will have 4,000 more seats to choose from, and a new stage for performers. The facility will also have new restrooms for guests.

The Iowa State Fair runs from August 9th through August 19th.