Victim of Deadly Hit-and-Run Identified; Suspect Gave Police False Name

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have identified the man killed in a hit and run accident Sunday night in Des Moines and say the woman they arrested in his death initially gave them a false name.

Des Moines police say the victim in the hit and run was 33-year-old Matthew Otto of Des Moines. The woman arrested in his death has been identified as 22-year-old Oleaf Teoh. Police say Teoh gave them a false name to start with, but fingerprints were used to learn her new identity.

Teoh was booked into the Polk County Jail early Monday morning on several charges including vehicular homicide-OWI.

Police were called to the 2800 hundred block of Urbandale Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday on a report of an SUV that struck a man. When emergency crews arrived at the scene Teoh was no longer there.

Teoh is charged with vehicular homicide-OWI, vehicular homicide by reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, two counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and driving while license suspended

Police say Teoh was driving westbound when her SUV struck Otto, who was walking westbound. According to police Teoh’s children, a three-day-old and a six-year-old, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She is being held in the Polk County Jail.