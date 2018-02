Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERVILLE, Iowa -- Centerville police have identified the victim of a weekend shooting.

Thirty-year-old Anthony Pierce of Numa was shot at least once on Sunday evening in the 1200 block of South Main Street. Paramedics took Pierce to a hospital in Centerville, and he was then airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines. Police have not given an update on his condition.

No arrests have been made in the case, but investigators say it was an isolated incident.