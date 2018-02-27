× Arrest Warrant Issued After Calvetta Williams Misses Court Hearing

IOWA — A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former anti-violence activist charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury.

Calvetta Williams, the executive director of Mothers Against Violence, is accused of abusing a child at her daycare last summer. According to court documents, Williams failed to show up for a hearing last Friday so the judge revoked bond and issued a bench warrant. Williams’ attorney, Eric Parrish, says he is partially to blame because he placed the wrong date on his calendar and failed to notify his client of the hearing.

Parrish is asking the judge to reconsider.