Fort Dodge Student Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats Against School on Social Media

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teenager in Fort Dodge has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media.

Police were made aware of possible online threats early Tuesday afternoon. Officials say multiple students in the Fort Dodge Community School District were talking about participating in a school shooting. After identifying the students involved, school resource officers and staff contacted the individuals at the district’s high school and middle school.

Police also spoke with the students and other people who had knowledge of the conversations, and officers searched one residence to make sure the individual making the threats did not have access to weapons that could be used to carry out a shooting. Police say no such items were found.

As the investigation continued, a 15-year-old was taken into custody and charged with threats of terrorism, a class D felony. He will be transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora, but his name will not be released due to his age.

Fort Dodge police say the incident was immediately reported by students, which allowed school staff and resource officers to potentially prevent harm to others. In a press release, officials shared the following message:

“We would like to commend those students who came forward. These students displayed exemplary actions in communicating this information.

This incident was another great example of the relationship between the Fort Dodge Police Department and the Fort Dodge Community School District. The implementation of School Resource Officers into the school systems have continued to build relationships with both school staff and students, fostering a safe environment for students to learn and grow. The Fort Dodge Police Department is committed to continuing these relationships, with all school districts in Fort Dodge, to ensure our youth are given the best opportunities for success.”

Police are still investigating the incident and encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 515-573-1426, Public Information Officer Captain Ryan Gruenberg at rgruenberg@fortdodgeiowa.org, or Crime Stoppers at 515-573‐1444 (STOP), online at www.wccrimestoppers.com or by texting “LEC” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).