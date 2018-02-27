Geese Migrating North by the Thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa -- This week, thousands of geese have been seen over central Iowa migrating north.

For now, the flocks are stopping at Clear Lake.

“We have close to 23 inches of ice here and parts of northwest Iowa have close to seven inches of snow,” said Dave Hoffman, Wildlife Research Tech for the Iowa DNR. “So the birds are stacked up and backed up in the Des Moines central Iowa area, those birds are anxious as they move north on their spring migration.”

The birds have been triggered to go north by longer days down on the gulf shores. Some geese are heading for the Arctic Circle or even northern Alaska. The large flocks all may look similar, but there are different types of birds traveling together.

“I’m seeing snow geese, white fronts, there’s probably over a dozen species of water fowl, ducks and geese, and trumpeter swans stopping here at Clear Lake today,” said Hoffman. “So it’s impressive to see this mass migration and stop over.”

Hoffman said the Iowa DNR is researching the spring migration of water fowl in a joint project with Iowa State University.

“I would expect, until we get some warmer temperatures, we get the snow and ice melted, we will have these birds around for a week or two,” said Hoffman. “Hoping we can get people out to enjoy these and support wildlife conservation and wetlands.”

If you’d like to check where birds may be migrating in Iowa, click here.