Iowa Ranked #1 State by U.S. News & World Report

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest study from U.S. News & World Report has ranked Iowa as the #1 state in the country.

Iowa rocketed to the top spot from a previous ranking of #6 in the Best States ranking.

U.S. News & World Report used data from eight categories to compile its ranking of states. They used health care, education, economy, opportunity, infrastructure, crime & corrections, fiscal stability, and quality of life.

“Our Best States ranking is a humbling tribute to our people who have proven time and again that in Iowa, if you’re willing to work hard, you can accomplish anything,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “My top priority as governor is to build on our current success by bringing new resources and opportunities to every corner of our state. Every Iowan contributes to the success of their community and our state, and we celebrate this honor knowing that our work to build a better Iowa will never be finished.”

Iowa ranked at #3 in healthcare, receiving high individual rankings for child wellness visits, health care access, low infant mortality rate, and affordability of health care.

The state also received a ranking of #5 in education, partly attributed to leading the nation in the public high school graduation rate.

Iowa’s ranking for ultra-fast internet access contributed to the state receiving the top spot for infrastructure. The state rose 15 spots in that ranking from 2017.