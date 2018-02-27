× Kesha, Phantogram Among Acts Announced for 80-35 Music Festival

DES MOINES, Iowa – The headliners for summer music festival 80/35 have been released.

Festival organizers announced Tuesday morning that pop-star Kesha and electro-rock duo Phantogram would perform. Other announced acts were Courtney Barnett, Atmosphere, and Car Seat Headrest.

More artists are expected to be released this spring.

The 80-35 Music Festival is scheduled for July 6-7 at Western Gateway Park in Des Moines. Tickets are already on sale.