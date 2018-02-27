Kesha, Phantogram Among Acts Announced for 80-35 Music Festival

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Kesha performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The headliners for summer music festival 80/35 have been released.

Festival organizers announced Tuesday morning that pop-star Kesha and electro-rock duo Phantogram would perform. Other announced acts were Courtney Barnett, Atmosphere, and Car Seat Headrest.

More artists are expected to be released this spring.

The 80-35 Music Festival is scheduled for July 6-7 at Western Gateway Park in Des Moines. Tickets are already on sale.