Kesha, Phantogram Among Acts Announced for 80-35 Music Festival
DES MOINES, Iowa – The headliners for summer music festival 80/35 have been released.
Festival organizers announced Tuesday morning that pop-star Kesha and electro-rock duo Phantogram would perform. Other announced acts were Courtney Barnett, Atmosphere, and Car Seat Headrest.
More artists are expected to be released this spring.
The 80-35 Music Festival is scheduled for July 6-7 at Western Gateway Park in Des Moines. Tickets are already on sale.