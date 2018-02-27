× New Giant Pumpkin Sculpture at Pappajohn Sculpture Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new sculpture will be added to the Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines on Tuesday, and it will be hard to miss!

The sculpture is an 8-foot tall, bronze pumpkin simply titled “Pumpkin (L)” (the L is for Large).

It will be completely installed late Tuesday afternoon.

It is located near the White Ghost sculpture and right across the street from the new Kum and Go building, which is still under construction but is set to be finished later this year.

The artist is an 88-year-old Japanese woman named Yayoi Kusama.

The Des Moines Art Center said Kusama chose to create a pumpkin after growing up on a farm with her family, representing comfort and stability.

The Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the Des Moines Art Center, Christine Crawford said the print also has significance to the artist, “The reason she uses polka dots in her work, is because it sort of translates to infinity, repetition, obsession. So I would just encourage people to read up on her work a little bit before coming down and checking it out.”

Crawford said she sees how much the community enjoys the sculpture park and urges people to come check out the new sculpture for themselves, “I think there is so much community pride in the sculpture park and in downtown Des Moines right now that I think people will be really pleased. It’s a very accessible piece, it’s whimsical.”

The Des Moines Art Center works to conserve art for future generations, they ask for the public’s help by not touching or climbing on the sculptures.