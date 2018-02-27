× Police Uncover More Lies Told by Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police say a woman who lied to them about her name following a deadly hit-and-run, also lied to them about who was in the vehicle with her during the accident.

Twenty-two-year-old Oleaf Teoh is facing several charges including vehicular homicide-OWI. Police say she was drunk when she hit and killed 33-year-old Matthew Otto. She initially gave police a false name and also told them her three-day-old and six-year-old child were in the vehicle when the deadly crash happened.

Police have now learned two other adults, and not her children, were with her at the time of the crash.

She had been charged with vehicular homicide-OWI, vehicular homicide by reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, two counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, malicious prosecution, and driving while license suspended.

Police say the charges against Teoh will be amended to reflect that no children were with her during the crash.

The accident happened Sunday night in the 2800 hundred block of Urbandale Avenue just after 9:00. Teoh was traveling westbound in an SUV when she struck Otto, who was walking westbound. Teoh left the scene of the accident but was arrested later.

Teoh is being held in the Polk County Jail.