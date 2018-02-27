× Police Use PIT Maneuver to End Early Morning Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three people were taken into police custody after an early morning chase in Des Moines.

The chase started around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at East 14th and Johnson Court.

Police used a PIT maneuver to stop the car a short time later at 2801 Dean Avenue. No one was injured.

Police say narcotics were found in the car.

The names of the people taken into custody have not been released but police say charges are pending in the case.