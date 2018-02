Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A crash on Tuesday afternoon sent one person to the hospital in Des Moines.

The crash happened just after noon in the 3300 block of Vandalia Road. Police say a tow truck was towing a semi westbound when the semi drifted into the eastbound lanes, hitting an oncoming car. The car spun out into the ditch.

Police say the person driving the car suffered "moderate injuries" and the tow truck driver was unharmed.