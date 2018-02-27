Senate Approves Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey as USDA Under Secretary
WASHINGTON D.C. – Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture will be moving into a new position in the federal government.
Tuesday morning the U.S. Senate voted to approve Bill Northey as the Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Sen. Ted Cruz had been blocking Northey’s confirmation over disagreements about the Renewable Fuels Standard.
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement about Northey’s confirmation that read, in part, “Through it all, his commitment to this state and its people never wavered. Iowa is better thanks to his service, and the nation will be better with Bill in his new role as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services.”
Northey must first resign his office in Iowa before the governor announces her pick to take over.
He issued this statement following the confirmation:
“It is a tremendous honor for me to be confirmed to serve as an Under Secretary of Agriculture. I want to thank President Trump for nominating me and Secretary Perdue for his support and encouragement throughout the confirmation process. I also want to thank Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst for their strong support and their tireless work on behalf of my nomination. I greatly appreciate Chairman Roberts, Ranking Member Stabenow and the entire Senate Ag Committee for their bipartisan support of my nomination. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them in this new role.
While this process has taken longer than expected, I remain as excited as ever to work with Secretary Perdue and the staff at USDA to support of our nation’s farmers and ranchers.
I want to express my deep appreciation to the people of Iowa for affording me the opportunity to serve in this role for the past eleven years. Working with and learning from the men and women who make Iowa agriculture the dynamic and productive industry that feeds the world has been honor of a lifetime.”