× Senate Approves Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey as USDA Under Secretary

WASHINGTON D.C. – Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture will be moving into a new position in the federal government.

Tuesday morning the U.S. Senate voted to approve Bill Northey as the Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sen. Ted Cruz had been blocking Northey’s confirmation over disagreements about the Renewable Fuels Standard.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement about Northey’s confirmation that read, in part, “Through it all, his commitment to this state and its people never wavered. Iowa is better thanks to his service, and the nation will be better with Bill in his new role as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services.”

Northey must first resign his office in Iowa before the governor announces her pick to take over.

He issued this statement following the confirmation: