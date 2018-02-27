× Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Involving Stolen Car

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people are dead after a car stolen from a pizza delivery driver in Ottumwa crashed head-on with another vehicle Monday night.

Police responded to a report of 21-year-old Christian Garrett being robbed and assaulted while he was delivering a pizza. Authorities say Garrett’s car was stolen and the suspect cut his face with a weapon during the assault.

Later that night law enforcement responded to a crash that involved Garrett’s stolen car. It happened near the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road T-61.

Ottumwa police say 28-year-old Nathaniel Stroud was driving Garrett’s car westbound in the eastbound lane and that’s when he collided head-on with 34-year-old Summer Cox’s car.

Both Stroud and Cox were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.