West Branch Schools Closed Wednesday Due to Threatening Message

WEST BRANCH, Iowa — Classes at an eastern Iowa school district are canceled for Wednesday due to threats toward students and staff.

West Branch school officials says a message was found in a school building at the end of the day on Tuesday.

In a statement, officials said, “The threat has not been substantiated, but the safety and security of our students and staff is paramount. District leaders will continue to consult with law enforcement officials throughout the next 24 hours.”

Officials went on to say they plan to resume school on Thursday, with additional security in place.