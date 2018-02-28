FDA Inspects Tainted Chicken Salad Following Salmonella Outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- A follow up to that salmonella outbreak in Iowa and other Midwest states.

the FDA says more than 100 people got sick after eating chicken salad manufactured by Triple T Specialty Meats in Ackley Iowa and sold by Fareway Stores.

We've learned the FDA tested all Triple T's facilities on February 14th, that's 5 days after the Chicken Salad was pulled off Fareway Store shelves.

All tests came back negative for salmonella and listeria.

But the FDA didn't test the Chicken Salad itself while at Triple T Meats.

Triple T Specialty Meats manufactures several meat and seafood products.

On the list: crab and chicken salad.

“Our inspection would be based more those products that fall under the FDA inspection so that crab salad, I think there were some cheese products that were being made there too that would be our jurisdiction," David Werning Iowa Inspections & Appeals said.

It's up the USDA to inspect and regulate egg, poultry and meat products.

“We would have no reason to be there while they are producing that’s because there is nothing about that chicken salad that is under our authority until it reaches the Fareway Distribution Center,” Werning said.

The FDA has jurisdiction over grocery stores.

It inspected the chicken salad from six Fareway Stores.

“We did temperature test and got two positives which is evidence that there was salmonella in the chicken salad,” Werning said.

According to the FDA this chicken salad was produced between January 1, 2018 and February 7 2018.

People like Jim Fox say they bought the tainted chicken salad ate it and got sick.

“This was so bad when you are so dehydrated that they can’t give you enough fluids fast enough,” Fox said.

Now the FDA is trying to figure out how more than 20,000 pounds of chicken salad got infected with salmonella.

“The likely hood of something happening in transit is very minimal," Werning said. "Was it a particular ingredient, was it the way it was cooked or prepared, was it was it the way someone handled it”?

Triple T Specialty Meats declined to answer our questions.

But the Executive Director Jolene Heikens sent us a text message siting, “All FDA and USDA test came back negative for salmonella and listeria”.

Fareway said the Chicken Salad was not produced at any Fareway Stores and the product was pulled on February 9, 2018.

The FDA says the CDC is now testing samples of the tainted chicken salad to pinpoint where the outbreak started.

We're waiting for inspection records from the USDA to determine when Triple T Meats was last inspected and the results of that inspection.