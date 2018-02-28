× Gov. Reynolds Promotes Expansion of Work-Based Learning Partnership

DES MOINES, Iowa – Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a partnership agreement to expand and better work-based learning opportunities for Iowans.

The partnership is between the Iowa Association of Business and Industry and all 15 community colleges in the state.

It is part of Gov. Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa Alliance initiative to have 70-percent of Iowans with education or training beyond high school by the year 2025.

The partnership serves to make what people learn in class more relevant to their careers as well as connect them to employers throughout their learning.

Some of the most in-demand jobs in the state are in information technology, manufacturing, and healthcare.