After four straight one-and-dones, the Iowa Hawkeyes won a Big Ten Tournament game, 96-87 over Illinois.

It was Iowa's first Big Ten Tourney win since 2013.

Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with 25 points.

John Sears interviewed Fran McCaffery and the Hawks after the game.

Iowa plays #15 Michigan Thursday around 1:30 PM. The tourney is in New York City this year at world famous Madison Square Garden.