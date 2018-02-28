× Part of Grand Still Closed Following Gas Line Rupture Repairs

DES MOINES, Iowa — A portion of Grand Avenue remains closed Wednesday morning after a gas line ruptured Tuesday.

The break happened around 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of 56th Street and Grand Avenue.

MidAmerican Energy says an excavator struck a gas main while digging.

Officials say utility crews worked throughout the night to repair the ruptured natural gas line, however Grand Avenue between the 5300 block and 5700 block remains torn up. Repairs to the roadway need to be completed before it is re-opened.

Drivers will need to plan for an alternate Wednesday.