× Plea Hearing Scheduled for Joseph Finn in Death of Adoptive Daughter

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A plea hearing has been scheduled for the adoptive father of a West Des Moines teen who died in 2016 from cardiac arrest brought on by starvation.

Forty-seven-year-old Joseph Finn was originally charged with child endangerment resulting in death and three counts each of kidnapping, neglect of a dependent person, and child endangerment-serious injury.

The charges relate to the October 2016 death of 16-year-old Natalie Finn and the abuse of her other siblings.

Nicole Finn, Joseph’s ex-wife, was found guilty in December of first degree murder and three counts of first degree kidnapping in the case.

Investigators say Natalie Finn was intentionally denied food and medical care, which led to her death. She was found unresponsive and not breathing in a bedroom of the family’s West Des Moines home. She was wearing an adult diaper and officials say she had been sitting in her own waste for some time.

Joseph Finn did not live at the family’s home at the time of Natalie Finn’s death.

Court documents filed Wednesday show the plea hearing has been scheduled for March 21st. Joseph Finn had been scheduled to stand trial in April.