Students, Bus Driver Injured When School Bus Ends Up in Corn Field

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa – Three students and a school bus driver were injured Wednesday morning in an accident in southern Iowa.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:47 a.m. on 215th Avenue, a few miles south of Van Wert.

The report says a bus driver for the Central Decatur School District, 31-year-old Bruce Miller, ran off the road to the right and then over corrected causing the bus to end up in a corn field on the left side of the road.

The superintendent of Central Decatur Schools posted on the district’s website that five students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Two of those students were taken to a hospital for treatment and another student was taken to the hospital by their parents. Only one of those students is being held overnight for observation, the other two were released.

The Iowa State Patrol says the students suffered mostly bumps and bruises.

The bus driver also suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.