Suspect Arrested Following Shooting in Gas Station Parking Lot

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting.

An officer heard gunshots around 1:15 a.m. while in the area of the Star gas station at 1443 2nd Ave. and located some shell casings in the parking lot. Security video helped the officer identify a suspect, who was a passenger in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Andrew Roby, had a handgun in the front pocket of his pants.

A vehicle belonging to the victim was damaged in the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

Roby is being held in the Polk County Jail on two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons, and reckless use of a firearm. His bond has been set at $24,000.