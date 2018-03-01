× Death Investigation Underway in Northeast Iowa Following Standoff

CRESCO, Iowa – Investigators are looking into a death in northeast Iowa after one person was taken into custody following a standoff.

Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says law enforcement was called to the area of 700 S. Elm in Cresco around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired.

A subject was found to have barricaded himself into a nearby residence. Law enforcement officers with the Iowa State Patrol and the Cresco Police Department negotiated with the subject for several hours before he surrendered without incident.

During a search of the home officers discovered the body of a deceased individual.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

The investigation into the incident continues.