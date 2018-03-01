× Mike Naig to be Named Next Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

DES MOINES, Iowa — Political Director Dave Price has confirmed that Mike Naig as the next Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

Naig is currently the Deputy Secretary serving under Secretary Bill Northey. Earlier this week Northey was confirmed by the US Senate as an Undersecretary to Sonny Perdue, the current head of the USDA.

Governor Reynolds will make the announcement on Thursday. Naig will serve the remainder of Northey’s term which ends in January.