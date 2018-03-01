× Police: Suspect Used Gun to Rob Hardee’s Restaurant

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are working to identify a man who robbed a fast food restaurant Wednesday night.

Police were called to the Hardee’s at 3621 Merle Hay Road at 9:11 p.m. on a silent alarm. Officers learned on the way to the call that a robbery had taken place.

Officials say the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the manager open the safe. When the safe was open the suspect grabbed cash and fled on foot.

Police used a K-9 to track the suspect but the search was called off at Merle hay and Ovid.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black hoodie that covered his face.

If you have any information on the robbery, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 223-1400.