Roosevelt Students Use Walkout to Call for More Gun Control Legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa — A student-organized walkout took place at Roosevelt High School Thursday morning.

Students were taking a stand on many issues but focused mainly on gun control.

“I’m with all of the students that have lost friends and family members but also just because I am a student and I know that this could happen to me at any time,” said senior student Jada Alexander

They called upon Iowa’s senators and state leaders for change to gun access and control. The students also protested the idea of arming teachers in the school.

“I think that is the opposite of what we should be doing. I think putting more guns into a situation is, frankly, just dumb because it’s answering violence with violence…plus, teachers shouldn’t be expected to have to do that,” said student Louise Bequeaith.