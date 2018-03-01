× Wellmark YMCA Pool Makes First Splash

DES MOINES Iowa, — After four years, the Wellmark YMCA downtown will officially open its Olympic-size pool Thursday.

The pool is 50 meter long and 25 yards wide and ranges from seven feet to 10 feet deep.

The ceremony is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. It will include children from the YMCA swim team, a special guest to set the first record in the pool, and a variety of community leaders.

The Iowa Swimming Age Group Championship is the first competition at the Prairie Meadows Pool.

Members can use the pool starting March 5th at 8:00 a.m.